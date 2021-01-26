SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police released photos Tuesday of two suspects wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting outside a liquor store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
Officers said a 28-year-old unidentified man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Monday night where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wound.
So far, police have no suspects in custody. Investigators believe the shooter waited for the victim to come outside before firing the fatal shot.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.