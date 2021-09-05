SHREVEPORT, La - Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Youree Drive and Regal Drive, the 8300 Block of Millicent Way, and a car chase in the East Cedar Grove area. According to police all three scenes may be connected originating on Millicent near the Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre. Police say a male juvenile was arrested for 2nd degree murder. Another male juvenile died and there are three other victims, one with life threatening injuries, and two with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe there may have been a gun battle between cars. At least five cars were struck.
Youree Drive and Regal Drive scene
Police found a white Honda shot several times. Two victims were inside when they arrived. One of the two was non-responsive and taken to the hospital. A third, the juvenile was found nearby. The juvenile ran from the vehicle and collapsed in a nearby parking lot. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
8300 Block of Millicent
One male juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was grazed by a bullet.
Car chase
Police engaged in a brief car chase near Fairfield and Southern Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Police captured one suspect while another got away on foot.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
