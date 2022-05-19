Logansport, La. – Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash on LA Hwy 191, just south of Pierce Road. It happened just before 12:00 a.m on Wednesday, May 18, and claimed the life of 40-year-old Jon Temple.
The initial investigation revealed that the truck driven by Temple was traveling north on LA Hwy 191 when it left the roadway and hit a tree. Temple, who was unrestrained, was fatally injured as a result of this crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
Troopers believe impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash as well as the lack of seat belt usage. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police want to remind motorists to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.