TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the a man suspected to be involved with a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Texarkana, Ark.
An arrest warrant was issued for Tarus Walker, 24. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
Police said the shooting occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday at the Brookhollow Apartments on 2511 E. 24th Street
Aaron Bruce, 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on Walker is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department or call 911.