Shreveport police are searching for two men this morning following an armed robbery. It happened just after 11:30 am Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Bert Kouns.
According to police, an employee of Thrifty Liquor was headed to the bank to make a deposit when the suspects rear ended his vehicle.
One of the suspects pulled a black pistol demanding money and the employee handed over the deposit.
The men were wearing dark clothing and ski masks.
The men fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
They were driving a white Buick LaSabre or century, with a partial license plate tag of ZUG.
If you know anything contact Shreveport police.