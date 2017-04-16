Shreveport police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery of a Domino's delivery driver.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 900 Northlake Wood.
According to police, a delivery driver was out making a delivery when two men approached her with a black and silver handgun.
The men demand money. One man was dressed in a black and grey hoodie and the other dressed in a green shirt and blue jeans.
Both men fled on foot with the pizza and an unknown amount of money.
The delivery driver was not hurt. If you have any information, contact police at (318) 673-7373.