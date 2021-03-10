SHREVEPORT, La - Police say two men driving a black vehicle are responsible for starting a neighborhood shootout.
Police were called to the 3500 block of Parkridge Street around 3:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
Witnesses told arriving officers the two men pulled up in their vehicle and opened fire on a group of people gathered under a car park. Several from the group fired back at the two men as they drove off.
No one was injured in the shooting. Police say three houses and one car were in the shootout.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.