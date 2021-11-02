SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are search for 19-year-old Tyquavious Marshall wanted on an attempted murder charge.
Police consider Marshall armed and dangerous.
Detectives say he is wanted in a shooting on Oct. 24 at the Clear Horizon’s Apartments in the 4300 block of Illinois Street.
A 47-year-old man was found with a single gunshot injury to the hip.
Marshall faces one count of attempted second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Anyone with information as to Marshall's whereabouts should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.