SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police detectives are searching for two missing people.
Jean Poche and her son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November of 2022.
Both individuals have serious medical conditions. Jean Poche is 67 years old with white hair. She is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Johnny Poche is 50 years old with brown hair. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.
Police are asking anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.