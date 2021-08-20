SHREVEPORT, La - Detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect who is wanted for questioning for the robbery of a local convenience store.
It happened earlier this morning around 6:30 in the 1000 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway at the Circle K.
Detectives were able to review video surveillance that showed what appeared to be a white woman wearing black scrubs, grey shoes, sunglasses, and a blue surgical mask.
The subject had her hand underneath her shirt leading the clerk to believe she was armed while demanding money from the store.
Shreveport Police are asking anyone who can identify this individual to contact police at 318-673-7300, option #3.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.