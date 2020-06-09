SHREVEPORT, La - Officers were called to Ochsner LSU Health Tuesday morning on reports of a gunshot wound victim, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
The victim told responding officers that he was walking down the street around 4:20 a.m. when a small blue car drove by firing at him.
He was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in a private car with non-life threatening injuries.
Shreveport police have not made any arrests in this shooting but are searching for a suspect.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373