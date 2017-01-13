Shreveport Police detectives are seeking the whereabouts of a man they believe is responsible for multiple beer thefts from local convenience stores over several months.
On January 8, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Circle K gas station in 5800 block of Line Avenue relative to a theft of alcoholic beverages from the business. Upon making contact with the business, it was learned a suspect had entered the store and made off with several cases of beer without paying for them. The suspect was captured committing the crime on surveillance video and was found to be the same individual who allegedly committed the same act repeatedly for several months at this location.
Using surveillance video and upon gathering additional information, authorities were able to determine the identity of the thirsty bandit to be 35 year old Tracy Blackmon of the 300 block of West 83rd Street in Shreveport. Blackmon, allegedly no stranger to the devious behavior, is wanted for an outstanding warrant in connection with yet another alleged beer theft at different location of Circle K. Since the investigation began, a second warrant for the arrest of Blackmon has been obtained charging him with Theft of Goods. Bond In the matter has been set at $50,000.00. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tracy Blackmon is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website here.