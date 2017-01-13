Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF THE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND WILL CONTINUE IN MOST LOCATIONS INTO FRIDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * EVENT...AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND EAST INTO THE FOUR STATE REGION FROM TEXAS THROUGH FRIDAY. THIS WILL RESULT IN AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES CLIMBING INTO THE MID AND UPPER 90S, AND WHEN COMBINED WITH THE HUMIDITY, WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDICES RANGING FROM 105 TO 110 DEGREES. LIMITED RELIEF FROM THE HEAT IS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT, WITH LOW TEMPERATURES ONLY FALLING BRIEFLY INTO THE MID AND UPPER 70S. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&