TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for the shooter in an attempted robbery in Texarkana, Arkansas.
It happened Saturday evening on East 6th Street, near Grand Ave.
Police say the victim was walking down the street when a man in a dark SUV stopped him and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
The victim was shot in the abdomen and called 911. His condition is unknown.
Police are still searching for the SUV and driver.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867).