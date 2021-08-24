SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are looking for two individuals who were captured on video surveillance burglarizing a residence in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Drive in late July.
Shreveport Police officers responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Drive on July 18. Video surveillance from the scene captured two suspects, one armed with a handgun, enter the home and take several items.
The armed suspect was described as a black man with a beard and glasses. He was wearing a hoodie and had a visible tattoo on the right side of his neck. The tattoo was of two hearts and there was a name in the middle of those hearts. The second suspect was described as a black woman wearing a long sleeve shirt and a baseball cap.
Police are asking anyone with information on this crime or can identify these two subjects. Those people are asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300, option #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.