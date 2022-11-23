SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022.
Over the past several months there have been several vandalisms to the memorial. The Rotary Club maintains the grounds and helps remove graffiti. Police officers on and off duty and police Chief Wayne Smith also assist with cleaning up behind the vandals.
The bell was donated by River Bend Rotary Club as a symbol of appreciation for firefighters and police officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice. The ringing of the bell represents the end of the emergency and the return to quarters, and is usually three rings of the bell, three times
Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the bell and the identification and arrest of those responsible for its disappearance.