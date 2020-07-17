SHREVEPORT, La - On June 21, 2020, Kenneth L. Salone Jr. went to his estranged girlfriend’s home, which led to a verbal dispute. After the dispute, Salone removed his 3-year-old son from the residence, produced a firearm, and fired several shots into the air as the child stood next to him. Salone then left the child alone in the yard and fled the scene.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Division procured warrants for Salone’s arrest charging him with one count each of Illegal Use of a Weapon, Child Desertion, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Police are asking the public’s help to locate Salone and are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their App P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.