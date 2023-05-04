SHREVEPORT, La. - Just a few days ago, a shooting in Bossier City left two people dead and injured a Bossier City police officer and another person.
Police continually train for intense situations such as these.
Preparing officers for a shooter includes low light and no light training, decision-making training and moving targets.
With an increase in the number of shootings, training programs are changing and learning from past situations to further prepare officers.
“A lot of the training has changed in the way of like more scenario-based training,” said Caddo Parish sheriff's Lt. Avery Leary. “It’s giving officers the opportunity to experience that under stress, to help them grow into making better decisions.”
“School shootings and things like that. There’s been a lot of modifications with that because people look at incidents and look at lessons learned, and people incorporate those lessons learned to help us be better prepared for future responses,” said Bossier Parish sheriff's Lt. Clint Robins.
Every shooting is different, so every police response is different as well. The training prepares officers to make decisions confidently and in the moment.
“We’re learning, we’re evolving. and we’re always trying to stay up on our stuff so that we are better prepared” said Robins.