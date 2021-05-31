SHREVEPORT, La. - One woman is recovering Monday morning after she says she was shot by her friend.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Fairfield Avenue near the Normandy Village Condominium Homes in the Fairfield Neighborhood of Shreveport. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are searching for the suspect.
Officers are also investigating a major accident that happened at the same time and location. Officers confirmed that the two are connected but did not say how.