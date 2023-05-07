MANY, La. - Two people were shot early Sunday morning at Toledo Bend Resort (formerly Southern Leisure) in Sabine Parish.
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office (SPSO) says deputies arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. where they found both victims. Both were transported to Sabine Medical Center where one victim died.
The other has been transported Rapides Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
SPSO says no further information will be released at this time. Investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 or submit an anonymous tip using the Sabine Sheriff app.