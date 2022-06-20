NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police say the suspect in Sunday afternoon's deadly shooting has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue and found LaDarious Scott, 22, dead from multiple wounds.
Authorities said the suspect, Dave Bigord, 24, forced his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint and left the scene before officers arrived.
The girlfriend later escaped the vehicle in Alexandria as law enforcement pursued Bigord. He crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Rapides Parish, where police said he shot himself. Bigord died later at a local hospital.
Police said their investigation into the shooting continues.