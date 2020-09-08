SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have named a suspect wanted in a fatally stabbing Monday night.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Courtney Taylor, 34, of Frierson on a charge of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Police said the man was stabbed in the chest in the 2300 Marion Street.
The girlfriend of the 46-year-old victim identified Taylor, police said.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from injuries.
