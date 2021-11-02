SHREVEPORT, La. - A tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrested of a man wanted in Friday night's shooting death at the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street.
Police say Trakevin Black, 26, was arrested in Tupelo, Mississippi, Monday by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. Black faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Andrean Myles, 31, of Shreveport, was found shot in the front seat of his car that had run off the road into a ditch. Myles was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died a short time later.