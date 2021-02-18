SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are warning those trying to travel, if you get stuck, you’re on your own.
In a post of its Facebook page Thursday morning, residents were informed that no wreckers are not available to rescue stranded motorists.
The post goes on to say that motorists may be forced to abandon their vehicles,
During a press briefing on Wednesday, officials said that several officers have been injured while responding to calls for help. They said several first responders have been injured while answering calls for help.