Jimmy La. Foster Jr.

Jimmy L. Foster Jr. (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office booking photo)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested two men in two separate sexual assault cases.

Jimmy Foster Jr., 38, was arrested Tuesday and booked on charges of first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Police arrested Foster at a west Shreveport address on Tuesday.

The alleged rape happened on June 24 and the attempted rape on Dec. 11.

David Lee Gordy

David Lee Gordy (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office booking photo)

Police also announced Thursday the arrested of a 48-year-old man in the sexual assault of a child under 12.

Police say the assault happened on Nov. 24.

David Gordy was booked in the parish lockup earlier this week on a charge of molestation of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $1 million.

