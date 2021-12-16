SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have arrested two men in two separate sexual assault cases.
Jimmy Foster Jr., 38, was arrested Tuesday and booked on charges of first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape. His bond has been set at $200,000.
Police arrested Foster at a west Shreveport address on Tuesday.
The alleged rape happened on June 24 and the attempted rape on Dec. 11.
Police also announced Thursday the arrested of a 48-year-old man in the sexual assault of a child under 12.
Police say the assault happened on Nov. 24.
David Gordy was booked in the parish lockup earlier this week on a charge of molestation of a juvenile. His bond has been set at $1 million.