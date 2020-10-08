Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **DELTA JUST INLAND ALONG THE SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CALDWELL, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, SABINE, SABINE, AND WINN * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 120 MILES SOUTH OF NATCHITOCHES LA OR ABOUT 180 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONROE LA - 30.0N 93.0W - STORM INTENSITY 90 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 14 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DELTA MADE LANDFALL NEAR CREOLE, LOUISIANA, AROUND 600 PM CDT AS A CATEGORY TWO HURRICANE AND NOW IS MOVING NORTH-NORTHEAST AT 14 MPH OVER SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA. DELTA IS SHOULD CONTINUE THIS GENERAL MOTION AS IT MOVES FARTHER INLAND TOWARD CENTRAL LOUISIANA THIS EVENING AND INTO NORTHEAST LOUISIANA THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS HAVE NOW DECREASED TO 90 MPH AND A CONTINUED WEAKENING TREND WILL OCCUR THROUGH THE NIGHT. DELTA'S INTENSITY IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO A TROPICAL STORM BY THE TIME IT REACHES CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, BUT SPORADIC WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH ARE STILL ANTICIPATED WELL INLAND LATER TONIGHT. IN THE PAST HOUR, TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS HAVE ALREADY BEEN OBSERVED BEGINNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF SABINE, NATCHITOCHES, GRANT, AND LA SALLE PARISHES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY TO OCCASIONALLY TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE INLAND NEAR AND IN ADVANCE OF THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION. THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BE EXITING FROM THE FOUR STATE REGION BY MIDDAY TOMORROW, BUT GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARKLAMISS THROUGH THE EARLY TO MIDDLE PORTIONS OF THE MORNING HOURS. ELSEWHERE, EXPECT IMPACTS FROM DELTA IN THE REGION TO BE ABATING MORE TOWARDS DAYBREAK. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE JUST TO STARTING TO UNFOLD ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE ON THE VERGE OF UNFOLDING ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND OTHER PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE JUST TO STARTING TO UNFOLD ACROSS WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, AS WELL AS EXTREME DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - FLOODING MAY PROMPT WATER RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE ARE ON THE VERGE OF UNFOLDING ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND OTHER PORTIONS OF DEEP EAST TEXAS. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST DANGEROUS FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS ARKLATEX, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS ARKLATEX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO STAY INSIDE AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. LISTEN FOR UPDATES AND BE READY IN CASE YOU LOSE ELECTRICAL POWER. KEEP A BATTERY-POWERED RADIO, CHARGED CELL PHONE AND FLASHLIGHT HANDY. KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 10 PM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.