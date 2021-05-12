SHREVEPORT, La -- A police union makes good on its vow to target elected leaders who help the city go to 12-hour patrol shifts. Louisiana state representative Alan Seabaugh is in their crosshairs.
Shreveport Police Officers Association President Michael Carter has sent letters to voters in Seabaugh's District 5, criticizing him. That's after the south Shreveport Republican says he submitted a bill at the request of Police Chief Ben Raymond that would give him the ability to order 12-hour shifts. The bill is expected to pass the state legislature.
Raymond wants that option as he tries to guide the department through a severe officer shortage.
Carter's letter calls Seabaugh's bill "malicious" because officers are already "overburdened."
Carter added that Seabaugh "does not like police officers," and calls him "an elitist" who feels that officers "are subject to harsher working conditions."
"That's absolutely ridiculous," Seabaugh said of the allegations. "I've been a supporter of police and law enforcement my entire career. I've got an A+ rating from the sheriff's association. I've been endorsed by every police organization out there. And I've always stood up for police officers.."
Carter says 170 officers in his group unanimously voted against the plan. But Seabaugh says another union -- the Shreveport Police Union -- voted in favor of 12-hour shifts, with 75 percent in support.
Seabaugh says the plan for 12-hour shifts will benefit the city financially, and the officers personally.
"By doing 12-hour shifts, they would have stability. So they would know when they were going to be off, when they can schedule time with friends and family. As opposed to now, when they finish an 8-hour shift, they find out that they've got to work another one with no notice," Seabaugh explained.
Carter has said it'll also mean three days off some weeks for officers. He's spoken favorably of 12-hour shifts as recently as January at a meeting of the Shreveport Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. But he says he was speaking personally then. And now he's speaking on behalf of his union's members.
"For the first time in the history of SPOA, I've been given an unlimited budget to fight an issue. And this is not going away for us. We will fight this," Carter vows.
Seabaugh says Carter has mounted previous mailing campaigns against him. And he's not worried.
"I've been re-elected three times. I think the people of my district know my record. They know how I vote. And I think they know a charlatan when they see one. So they don't give him a whole lot of creedance," Seabaugh said.
The letter urges voters to contact Seabaugh "to stop the attack on the men and women working the streets of Shreveport."
Seabaugh, who is in Baton Rouge for the legislative session, says he's been contacted by about eight supporters who received the letter, and "laughed it off."
"They just wanted me to be aware of it," Seabaugh said.
Carter says Seabaugh remains the focus of the union's campaign for now. That's because Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher withdrew his resolution Tuesday that was in support of the chief's 12-hour shift plan. Boucher said there was too much confusion over the matter to overcome at the meeting.
But the city council and the mayor would have to approve a move to 12-hour patrol shifts. So more politicians could fall out of favor with the SPOA.