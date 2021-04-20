MINDEN, La. -- One officer is on administrative leave, and the chief of police says he's calling for an an independent investigation, after a group of officers were shown on camera using physical force to make an arrest.
But Chief Steve Cropper has reportedly said his officers did nothing wrong during the incident last Thursday morning. The suspect has not been publicly identified.
A passerby, Tachella Hollingsworth, came across the scene and began recording on her cell phone. Her video begins with two officers struggling with a man on the ground.
A little boy, reportedly the grandson of the man whom he was walking to school, is also seen watching the struggle.
An officer is seen tossing what appear to be some small packets to the side. A third officer, followed by a fourth arrive to help get the man in custody. One of the officers is seen delivering punches.
When the man is still not cuffed, a fifth officer delivers some kicks to the suspect, who was on the ground, as the other officers continue to wrestle with him. The officer who does the kicking is the one reportedly on administrative leave.
Police were first called to the scene about a man lying on or near Gum Street. Chief Cropper told the Minden Press Herald that when the first officer got there, the boy pointed him to the man sitting in the bushes in front of a home. Cropper reportedly said that a struggle ensued.
When it was over, one officer approached Hollingsworth and another bystander, and said, ""We did pull some narcotics out of his sock. Not sure if it was full weed or synthetic -- mojo. The way he's acting, probably mojo."
Mojo is a synthetic marijuana. The officer insinuated that's what the man was under the influence of.
Police wound up charging the man with possession and took him to a hospital. Cropper told the Minden newspaper that he could also faces charges of resisting arrest.
Cropper also told the Minden Press Herald that the suspect "was incoherent and would not respond to the officer" who first approached. He said "the suspect attempted to walk away from the officers." Then, Cropper said, the suspect tried to fight the officers.
Cropper said the suspect was "getting more violent and more violent," and that he "was potentially on mind-altering drugs."
Cropper reportedly said there is body cam video from the officers, but that he doesn't believe they did anything wrong. But the chief is quoted saying that he's retained a use-of-force expert to do an independent review.
Cropper did not return a message to KTBS 3 News for comment on Tuesday.