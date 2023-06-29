With the Fourth of July weekend just about to start, police are urging everyone to stay safe and not drink and drive.
Shreveport police and Caddo deputies will be out in full force this weekend, hoping to prevent anyone from injuring themselves or others by drinking and driving. They said impaired driving has been a big focus for them this year. So far 347 people have been arrested for impaired driving. This time last year there were 210 arrests.
“I've reached a point in my life where I'm tired of pleading with people to do what they know they're supposed to be doing. And so I just want to tell you, if you get out there and you drive and we catch you and you’re drinking, you're going to CCC, you're going to be wearing some orange slippers or some little flip flops or whatever, and you will be wearing orange jumpsuit and you're going to go to jail,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
“So we want everyone to be able to travel, to enjoy your 4th of July weekend as safely as possible,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
Police said there will be driver checkpoints this weekend, so stay safe and get a designated driver or Uber if you’ll be drinking.