Fireworks not gunfire. That's what Shreveport authorities want you to remember as you ring in the new year.
"What goes up must come down. The old adage is true," said Deputy Chief Bill Goodin of the Shreveport Police Department.
He wants people to know that they take celebratory gunfire very seriously.
"If you make the conscious decision to compromise the safety of others by firing a gun into the air, we're gonna put you in jail."
Shooting guns anywhere within the city limits is illegal and has major consequences.
"For simply discharging a firearm in the city limits, if there are no other injuries, That's gonna be a misdemeanor-potentially... It depends on the exact set of circumstances. Obviously each offense is unique and different, but I can tell you this, they're all serious."
He says additional officers will be patrolling to keep everyone safe, and he also wants citizens to be on the look out.
"Er on the side of caution. Many times we get calls about gunfire and it ends up being fireworks and that's okay. That's alright. we don't mind responding to those calls. If you're unsure but you think you've heard gunshots, call 911 and let your police department work for you. because you never know what you might prevent by making one phone call."
Although gunshots are strictly prohibited fireworks are permitted in Shreveport from 10 p.m. on New Year's eve until 1 a.m.on January 1.