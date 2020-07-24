BOSSIER CITY, La- A shooting at the corner of East Texas and Swan Lake Road resulted in the death of one man on Friday afternoon.
The gunfire broke out just after 3 p.m. Police officers arrived on the scene and found a man who suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Cash N A Flash in Bossier City.
Officers and detectives say two men were involved in an argument that escalated to violence.
KTBS-3 News was told by a source that the argument was between the operator of a watermelon stand on at that corner and one of the customers.
According to the source, the customer went to his vehicle and the operator believed he was going to get a gun and he shot the customer.
Bossier City police have detained the shooter and are also speaking with witnesses who were at the scene.