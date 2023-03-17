TEXARKANA, Texas - Employees at a Whataburger on New Boston Road are being credited with saving a young teen's life after recognizing something wasn't right in her interaction with an older man she was eating with.
The employees called the Texarkana, Texas Police Department to report their suspicions. Turns out, their instincts were spot on, police said in a social media post.
The 13-year-old girl told TPD that the man she was with, Michael Clark, 79, offered her money in exchange for sexual favors. She said he inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks before.
Clark picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to the Whataburger that morning.
After interviewing everyone involved, Det. Cliff Harris obtained arrest warrants for Clark and arrested him for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution the next day.
Clark is held in the Bi-State Jail on a $225,000 bond.