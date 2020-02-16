SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Sunday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police say the 911 caller heard an argument before hearing several shots being fired at just before 10 p.m.
Police found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue.
The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
Police are working to find the suspect.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.