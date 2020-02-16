SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood late Sunday.
Police say the 911 caller heard an argument before hearing several shots being fired at just before 10 p.m.
Police found a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue.
The woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. Her condition is unknown.
Police are working to find the suspect.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.