Police work with businesses to improve safety downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The entertainment district was established in Texarkana, Arkansas nearly four years ago.
Increased growth in downtown has city and police now reevaluating rules in the ordinance, and working with businesses to help improve safety for everyone.
Over the last couple of years, there's been more events, concerts, games nights and new businesses in downtown than ever before.
TAPD Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan says they've recently been hearing from area business owners about the added traffic, as well as, their hopes and concerns about downtown.
Jordan says there's a need to educate the public about rules for the entertainment district.
The department is working on creating signage with information about where alcohol is and isn't allowed.
"We want to make sure that we are creating an environment that is conducive to good business, good entertainment, but first and foremost, the safety of the public and citizens," explained Bobby Jordan, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department Assistant Chief.
Jordan says they're also considering adjusting the hours of the entertainment district, and using speed bumps to slow down traffic.
He says the department is interested in keeping open communication with merchants.
Open consumption of alcohol is allowed within the span of a 14 block area of downtown.