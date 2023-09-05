SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Gubernatorial Election is just weeks away and the candidates aren't the only ones getting ready.
Caddo Parish is looking for more poll workers who will work on election day. The position pays $200.
Here's the qualifications for a certified election worker:
- Must be registered to vote in Caddo Parish
- Must be able to vote without assistance
- Cannot be related to a candidate
- Cannot be convicted of any election offense
More details about the position are available at caddoclerk.com