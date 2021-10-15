SHREVEPORT, La -- Much of that bumpy ride along Kings Highway through the Highland area is being traced to improper sewer line replacement work. The city's Water & Sewerage director says the work was done by contractor workers during previous administrations under the city's consent decree.
William Daniel says those workers did not properly compact sand beneath the road, and inspectors for the previous project manager did not catch it. Now the sand beneath the road is undermining the road.
"We have quite a bit of compaction going on in various areas. And we have been going back to the original contractor for warranty. And we're successful in some cases and we're not successful in others in getting the contractor to redo it."
Daniel says the latter means the work will have to be redone at city expense. But he says the Perkins administration will ensure that it's done right.
"We're going to have independent inspectors rather than relying on the inspectors from program. The engineering department has revised the standards on roads, so they're a lot tighter now. So that these problems do not happen in the future," Daniel said.
The road sinks areas, including where there's a manhole cover near Creswell in the westbound inside lane.
Another area that's been a longtime problem is westbound near Byrd High School. There's a big pothole that always has standing water. It's been coned off and traffic has had to merge into one lane for months on end.
Daniel says that problem is not the result of a broken water line undermining the road -- but water from a different source.
"There's a natural spring underneath it. And so what it does is it kind of washes out the base all the time. I've gone back through the records and looked. And we're constantly making repairs there," Daniel said.
Daniel says he's now researching a more permanent fix to the natural spring problem.
Meantime, road construction work continues to realign Kings in the outside lanes on each side of Highland Avenue. Traffic is down to one lane in each direction. It's hoped that work is complete by early November.