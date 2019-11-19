SHREVEPORT, La. - Pope Francis appointed Monday a new bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport.
Monsignor Francis Malone, 69, has been the chancellor for ecclesial affairs in the Diocese of Little Rock, Arkansas since 2008. He is also pastor of Christ the King Parish in Little Rock.
Malone succeeds Bishop Michael Ducca who left the Shreveport diocese to serve as bishop in Baton Rouge.
The Rev. Peter Mangum has served as interim bishop for the diocese for the past 14 months until Monday's announcement.
Malone said he is excited to get to know the local community.
"People are the same most places," Malone said. "They have the same needs and same desires. I want to be able to tap into those needs and desires and say, 'I can be a part of that resolution for you in this life.'"
The Catholic Diocese of Shreveport encompasses 16 parishes in northern Louisiana and Mississippi which includes includes 40,000 Catholics.
Monsignor Earl Provenza was in the audience during Tuesday's news conference and jokingly noted that he has been praying Malone will convert from a Razorback fan to support the LSU Tigers.