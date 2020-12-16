SHREVEPORT, La. -- Beware of porch pirates. Shreveport police say the crime is rising as holiday packages hit the stoops of homes around the city.
While police did not have specific numbers or information on arrests, victims are reaching out on social media to help catch the thieves.
They're sharing home security camera videos and images on Facebook and other social media. That's in hopes others can identify the culprits, as well as to alert their neighbors to the activity.
The cameras show brazen thieves -- often wearing facemasks under the cover of COVID-19 guidelines -- rolling up on people's driveways, and walking right up to the porch to gather packages that have been delivered, and smoothly making their getaway.
A female thief driving a silver four-door pickup has been active in the Highland, South Highlands and Broadmoor, according to posts and comments on Facebook neighborhood pages.
One of her victims says she made of with a lift kit for a pickup and a package of hair bows.
In another case in the last week, a victim in Broadmoor says a different thief with a white four-door Chevy pickup made off with toys, clothes, and other Christmas gift items.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says this state is one of the worst.
"A new study said that Louisiana ranked fourth in the nation for porch pirates. So protect yourself," Landry warns.
The attorney general urges people to gang up to stop porch pirates.
"Be a good neighbor and look out for each other. If you see a package on your neighbor's doorstep, call and ask if they would like you to hold on to it until they get back home," Landry said.
Landry offers tips here to prevent theft from outside your front door.
Shreveport police also recommend these safeguards:
• Delivery exceptions; Carriers like FedEx and UPS offer delivery or hold exceptions to pick up when a resident/homeowner may be unavailable
• Asking a trusted neighbor or available family member to pick up an anticipated package when unavailable. This avoids the package being left unattended for extended periods
• When placing online orders, most major retailers offer “special instructions” in the shipping section of the order. Instruct the carrier in the “special instructions” to leave the package in a secure location such as the back yard, shed, etc.
• Adding shipping insurance on all valuable orders
• Be a concerned and vigilant neighbor of unknown vehicles or persons at your neighbor's residence, especially when the neighbors are not home. These events should be reported immediately to police as suspicious activity
• Having home video surveillance is always a tremendous help to law enforcement
If you have a delivery stolen, Landry urges you to report it immediately to your local law enforcement. Also be sure to check with your neighbors to find out if they observed anything suspicious.