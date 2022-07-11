SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the weekend.
Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas, a division of Nucor.
Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s Blytheville, Ark., facility in May 2017. The steel coils are offloaded at the Port of Caddo-Bossier and transferred to trucks, which carry them to the company’s plant in Grapeland, Texas, just south of Tyler.
Nucor was able to reduce transportation costs by using the Port, instead of trucking the coils between its two facilities.
“Nucor has been conducting business at the Port since May 2017,” said Executive Port Director Eric England. “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership. This is the perfect example of a company that does not have a physical plant or facility at the Port, but uses our team and facility to offload their product.”
In 2021, more than 385,000 tons of steel coils made their way through the Port of Caddo-Bossier, making it one of the biggest commodities of the year