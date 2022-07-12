SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 49 northbound at Pierremont Road remains closed in Shreveport Tuesday morning after Monday's hazardous materials spill.
I-49 North at Pierremont Road remains closed for cleanup operations. Congestion is minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 12, 2022
Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a truck lost part of its load in the northbound lane of the interstate near the Pierremont Road exit.
Traffic in all lanes were blocked while emergency responders and a hazardous materials team worked to clean up the corrosive material. That cleanup continues.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible until the area is cleared.
There are no reports of injuries.