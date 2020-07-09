SHREVEPORT, La. - About one in 59 people in Caddo Parish are positive for the coronavirus, according to a report Thursday in the New York Times.
The same day, the Louisiana Department of Health reported another 500 positive COVID-19 cases in the 18 to 29 age group. There are now 15,479 positive cases in that age group and the number is expected to grow.
Fourth of July celebrations may be a reason for the next increase, if there is one, health officials speculate.
It’s been five days since the holiday. In the next few days the region could see even more positive cases being reported, according to LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali.
Wearing a mask where you can’t social distance is the best defense, Ghali said, adding, “because you have to have a certain number of viruses in order to actually get infected, it’s not like one virus has to attach to an individual, it’s going to take multiple maybe one-thousand virus particles to create a significant disease burden on a particular individual."
“I think it’s the safest is not to say 100 percent that it’s in aerosol or that it’s not in aerosol but to actually understand that the closer you are to the virus and the longer you’re exposed to the virus, if you’re not wearing a mask, these are all things that are going to increase your potential for getting the virus," Ghali said.
As for as hospitalizations in the area, Ghali said treating the virus early with modalities like inhaled nitric oxide and other medications is helping keep patients off ventilators.
LDH reports 1,042 are hospitalized, with 110 of those on ventilators. In Region 7, which encompasses Northwest Louisiana, there are 299 ICU beds in use, with 98 available. As far as overall hospital beds, there are 1,597 in use in Region 7, with 698 available.
Hospital ventilator availability is better, with 93 in use and 232 available.
Another trend may be emerging. Ten percent more women than men have tested positive for the virus. That could be attributed to more women taking the swab test.
But the state's numbers still show there those suffering with high blood pressure are disproportionately battling COVID-19. The health department states 62% of those with the virus have an underlying condition of hypertension.
Since yesterday, 14,403 new tests have been reported to the state. That brings the total number of tests to 880,140.
Other figures:
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
- There have been 16 deaths reported to the state today. The current total death count is 3,247.