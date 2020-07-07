ARCADIA, La. – An Arcadia police officer who tested positive for COVID-19 has prompted the shutdown of Town Hall until next week, Mayor O’Landis Millican said today.
Town Hall, the Police Department and all police patrol units have been professionally disinfected. However, the buildings will remain closed to the public through July 14, Millican said.
The extended closure will allow for the receipt of coronavirus test results of the five town employees and nine other police officers.
Still, police operations are not affected, the mayor said. The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is answering calls for service and dispatching police officers as needed.
As far as other town services, calls to Town Hall are being forwarded to an employee’s cell phone. Communication is also being handled via email, Millican said.
Drop boxes are provided for customers who need to make utility payments.