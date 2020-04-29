SHREVEPORT, La. -- Following Willie Bradford's sudden resignation from the Shreveport City Council, possible candidates to fill the seat are considering applying as the interim replacement for the District A Democrat. Three citizens tell KTBS that they're at least thinking about it.
William Bradford -- no relation to the outgoing councilman -- is now in private law practice after serving as city attorney under former mayor Ollie Tyler. Bradford was also her 2014 campaign manager.
"My wife and I are discussing that possibility, but we have not made any final decisions as to whether I will toss my name in the hat," Bradford said in an emailed statement. "I continue to look for ways to work in my community and understand that my experience could be helpful during this trying time."
Retired educator Gail Guidry Griffin is an other possible interim candidate. She recently tried to replace the late Lloyd Thompson on the Caddo Parish School Board. She now co-owns a family restaurant.
And Lee O. Savage, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, is also considering applying for the interim council seat. He's soon to retire from managing an air conditioning service company.
Savage, a Republican, admits that the north Shreveport district's demographics could be a challenge for him.
The city council will have 20 days to consider resumes, interview candidates, and choose someone to take Willie Bradford's seat until an election on November 3. The interim replacement will need a simple majority vote of the council.
That winner of the November election would serve out Bradford's term through 2022.
Bradford announced his resignation near the end of the council's virtual meeting on Tuesday. It follows a difficult period at the council where initiatives that he backed were defeated. Most recently, they included a zoning issue for an apartment complex development in the MLK area. And late in 2019, there was the defeat of the big bond election, and the rejection of the Cross Bayou Point development.
Bradford had said earlier this year that he would not serve out his entire term. But he was just 16 months into his second term when he made his resignation announcement.