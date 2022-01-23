SHREVEPORT, La. - A possible explosion Sunday morning on the Marshall Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport has sent an electrical contractor to the hospital.
The small explosion happened around 10 a.m. in the parking garage. According to Clarence Reese, Assistant to the Fire Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department, a crew of contractors were working inside the courthouse on a drop ceiling and drilled into electrical wires within the walls.
A male contractor caught fire and had a flash burn. Other crew members called 911 immediately and the contractor was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with serious injuries. The contractor was able to speak and describe what happened when the Shreveport Police Department arrived on scene.
Fire sprinklers put out the remaining fire. The Caddo Sheriff's Office has called an electrical contractor to inspect the electrical feed into the building. The possible explosion is under investigation.