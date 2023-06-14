QUEEN CITY, Texas -- A possible tornado Wednesday afternoon has left a two-story building in shreds and cars damaged on U.S. Highway 59 between Queen City and Domino.
The suspected tornado was in a small cluster of storms that started circulating as it passed through the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 1 p.m.
KTBS viewer Cindy Woods of Atlanta, Texas, captured some of the damage. Several damaged cars sit in the highway median. One appears to have rolled over.
Another photograph shows a two-story, metal-sided building in shreds. It's roof and most of the walls are missing. The iron metal frame is exposed.