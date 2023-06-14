Queen City tornado damage June 14, 2023

Possible tornado damage on U.S. Highway 59 between Queen City and Domino. (Photos: Courtesy Cindy Woods of Atlanta, Texas)

QUEEN CITY, Texas -- A possible tornado Wednesday afternoon has left a two-story building in shreds and cars damaged on U.S. Highway 59 between Queen City and Domino. 

Queen City tornado damage June 14, 2023

The suspected tornado was in a small cluster of storms that started circulating as it passed through the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning just before 1 p.m.

Queen City tornado damage June 14, 2023

KTBS viewer Cindy Woods of Atlanta, Texas, captured some of the damage. Several damaged cars sit in the highway median. One appears to have rolled over. 

Another photograph shows a two-story, metal-sided building in shreds. It's roof and most of the walls are missing. The iron metal frame is exposed. 

Queen City tornado damage June 14, 2023
Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments