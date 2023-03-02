SHREVEPORT, La. -- Damage is being reported across the ArkLaTex as severe weather and possible tornadoes are moving at a fast pace ahead of a front.
So far, reports of downed trees, power outages and other damage is reported from points in East Texas to south Shreveport and into Bossier Parish.
At 6:50 p.m., 10,039 outages were reported by SWEPCO around the ArkLaTex with over 1,000 outages being in Shreveport.
Total outages went down to 7,261 by 7 p.m. as SWEPCO works on swiftly repairing power lines.
In Shreveport, there are reports of damage in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision, some windows are blown out on the LSUS campus, and the Valero gas station at Youree and Bert Kouns is damaged.
Eye-witnesses have shared photographs and videos with KTBS showing funnel clouds and possible tornados dipping to the ground. One viewer shared a video that showed debris swirling the air near Business Park Drive on Bert Kouns.
Trees and power lines also are down in Kellyville, Texas, which is near Jefferson, Texas.