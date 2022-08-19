The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
As of Friday afternoon, the storm had 35 mph winds with higher gusts. Movement was to the northwest.
Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for northeast Mexico and the lower Texas gulf coast.
The National Hurricane Center forecasts a gradual strengthening of this system to become Tropical Storm Danielle. It's projected to make landfall on Saturday.
The current forecast track shows this storm missing the upper gulf coast and the ArkLaTex.
Follow this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.