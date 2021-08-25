SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong tropical disturbance in the Caribbean continues to develop as it moves west. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of becoming a depression or tropical storm during the next 5 days.
The forecast this many days out is uncertain! The GFS Forecast from last night had the storm move into south Texas next Monday. Earlier today, the model took it into Lake Charles next Tuesday. The Wednesday evening run brings it into New Orleans Sunday night.
The European Model brings this system as a possible hurricane into the ArkLaTex on Monday!
With all of this uncertainty, stay with KTBS 3 for further updates.
