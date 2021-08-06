SHREVEPORT, La. – A strategic play later in the Caddo Commission's meeting Thursday kept a possible vaccination mandate for parish employees in play even though it was voted down earlier.
The commission initially voted 7-5 against Commissioner Roy Burrell's authored resolution requiring either a vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for all of the commission's employees. His resolution would have recommended the parish administrator come up with a a vaccination policy.
That’s even after Commissioner Steven Jackson offered several late amendments and offered assurances no one would be immediately fired.
Burrell said his resolution did not include a mandate for employees. But instead, gave them the choice to be vaccinated or take tests.
“Nothing says they will be fired,” he said. However, the resolution would have subjected the employees to discipline.
Commissioner Todd Hopkins said he understood Burrell’s concerns for wanting employees vaccinated as a protection for themselves and others. But he said he was concerned about the potential impact to current, longtime employees who might opt for early retirement instead.
Hopkins noted the administrator already has the authority to discipline employees for not following the mask policy. So, he suggested they look at other alternatives that won’t hurt employees.
Commissioner John Atkins said he encourages employees to wear masks and get vaccinated, but he is not comfortable making it a requirement.
“… there are personal issues dealing with personal health and should be resolved with personal decisions,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Taliaferro questioned if the commission had the “legal right” to force or mandate.
Attorney Donna Frazier said the Department of Justice has issued an opinion saying mandatory vaccinations are permissible for vaccinations authorized for emergency use. She reminded commissioners most grew up during a time that vaccinations were required for attendance at public schools.
But “it will be challenged. Absolutely it will,” Frazier said, adding she had no reason to think it wouldn’t be upheld, though.
Two citizens spoke against a vaccination mandate.
But 2 hours and 45 minutes into the commission's 3-hour meeting, Jackson offered a motion under the old business section of the agenda to reconsider the vaccination resolution. He was able to do that because he voted with the majority earlier in the meeting to kill the measure.
So, since he was on the prevailing side he had the right to ask for the matter to reconsidered. A person on the losing side cannot ask for a revote.
Without any discussion, the commission voted 7-5 again -- but this time agreeing to reconsider the resolution. Then the same seven voted in favor of moving the resolution to the Pandemic Committee, which Jackson chairs, for consideration.
That means the issue will come up against during the committee for discussion. And if favorably advanced, it will be before the full commission in the coming weeks for another vote.
Joining Jackson in voting in favor of keeping the matter alive and moving it to his committee were Democrats Burrell, L.B. Johnson, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and Ken Epperson, along with Republican John-Paul Young.
Voting against were Republicans Hopkins, Atkins, Mario Chavez, Jim Taliaferro and Ed Lazarus.