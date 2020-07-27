CADDO PARISH - Caddo Parish Sheriff deputies are combing the woods around Greengate Drive and Shirley Francis Road searching for a possible wanted fugitive from Bossier City.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson tells KTBS that during a man is wanted for outstanding warrants in Bossier City.
A sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of the fugitive's vehicle. A man exited the vehicle and ran off on foot into a wooded area.
More than a dozen units are now searching that area and asking residents if they've seen anyone on their property.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has yet to confirm if that the person they are searching for and the fugitive are the same person.